Premier Mounts Acquired By Industrial Manufacturer Gamber-Johnson

The AV mounting solutions firm Premier Mounts has been acquired by Gamber-Johnson , described as a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems for fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts, semi-trucks, and other mobility applications.

“We are looking forward to joining forces with Premier Mounts,” says Brian Wagner, President, and CEO of Gamber-Johnson. “Gamber is a market leader in mounting technology in mobile environments where Premier is a leader in mounting displays in static environments. The combination of these two market leaders will genuinely create results greater than the sum of its parts.”

The PR continues:

With forty-five years of hard work and determination in the AV industry, Premier Mounts founder and CEO Len Dozier built the company into an international industry-leader with a catalog of more than 1,000 different products that are sold through 2,000 resellers worldwide and online.

“Len is highly respected in this industry and we will miss his experience and knowledge on a day-to-day basis,” says Curtis Rose, Director of Marketing at Premier Mounts. “But he is leaving a lasting legacy of professionalism, product design, and leading by example through his capacity to continually give back to the community.”

Premier Mounts will become a Gamber-Johnson brand, with its main office functions remaining in Southern California. I don’t know where Premier was doing production, but “manufacturing, warehousing, and corporate oversight will occur at Gamber-Johnson’s newly renovated manufacturing space in Central Wisconsin.”

Gamber-Johnson’s head office is in Stevens Point, WI, about an hour west of Green Bay.

“It’s been a challenging year in the audiovisual industry on many levels and we are ready to jump into new opportunities with Gamber-Johnson’s ownership by strengthening and expanding our presence,” says Brent Henderson, Premier’s GM. “The Southern California office will operate as one of Gamber-Johnson’s Quick Response Office Cells, which is part of Gamber-Johnson’s responsive organizational structure promoting quick decision making and responsive customer service.”

