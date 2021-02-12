Giant Bull Jumps Free In Anamorphic 3D Spot Run On Kuala Lumpur LED Board

Here’s a couple of big wraparound corner DV LED boards in urban settings that are using anamorphic 3D visual effects to draw the eyes of onlookers.

The first is in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on the outside corner of a shopping mall. Says the YouTube blurb:

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur is an award-winning, premier shopping destination of 1.37 million sq ft retail with over 700 outlets in Malaysia. This anamorphic 3D campaign is the first of its kind in Malaysia, the video aired on a giant LED screen at Pavilion Elite has already gone viral on social media platforms.

The Pavilion Elite LED screen measuring 60.8 x 21.5 m, with an impressive total size of 1,310 sqm. The bull is seen getting spray painted a glimmering gold before it charges and “jumps” through the screen, a symbolic gesture of chasing away the Covid-19 blues and bringing wealth and health to the nation.

The content celebrates the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Bull.

The second video is a compilation with some great public art pieces run on similar corner screen set-ups in in Chengdu and Chongqing, China. The Halloween stuff at 45 seconds is particularly good.

As mentioned before, you’ll notice with these boards they’re all shot at a specific corner angle, the sweet spot for the effect. These boards are, I assume, almost like local attractions and destinations, so you can kind of assume that, with time, people figure out where to stand.