Sony Debuts Massive 100-inch 4K Smart Bravia Display, Plus Little Sister 32″ Version

Sony has started marketing a 100-inch display that borrows on high-end TV refinements for pro display applications like digital signage and workplace collaboration.

The new Bravia display, released at the same time as a 32-inch version, has “Pro Mode” features like customized settings, IP control, and mirroring functionality. They also have embedded system on chip smarts, running Android TV.

“With displays coming to the forefront as a way to visually connect with people and communicate critical information, we’ve expanded our dynamic lineup of BRAVIA displays to include two new sizes that bookend our existing offerings by accommodating the need for small-scale and large options,” says Theresa Alesso, Pro Division President, Sony Electronics. “These two new displays combine unrivaled imagery, a powerful new SoC platform for a better user experience, customized setting modes and a new design optimized for professionals.”

Says the PR:

The new models incorporate the same high quality picture processor as Sony’s BRAVIA televisions which deliver superb picture quality in 4K resolution. The FW-100BZ40J creates immersive pictures that combine amazing color, contrast, clarity and smooth motion using the new XR Processor. The processor employs cognitive intelligence which can cross-analyze an array of elements in the picture at once, just as our brains do.

The model also achieves high brightness of 600-nit (typical)/940-nit (peak) by the Full Array Local Dimming backlight ideal for signage use. The FW-32BZ30J features the X1 Processor to deliver a superior 4K picture. The displays’ TRILUMINOS technology provides a wide range of colors for more natural and realistic images even for small huddle spaces.

The System on a Chip (SoC) platform and Android TV OS enables applications to run more efficiently. An upgraded user interface allows for easy operation for commercial users. Professional BRAVIA displays have a unified B2B platform, ensuring customers and systems integrators can install the displays with the same user interface. Additionally, both models support 5GHz Wi-Fi access point and also offer a built-in “soft AP” for directly connecting wireless devices to the display.

The displays have IP control handshakes with suppliers like Crestron, Extron and Kramer. Chromecast is built-in and the screens also support Apple AirPlay 2.

Both units are “planned to be available” in the summer.