Microgigantic Acquired By Another Creative Shop, Miami-based Mod Op

The Minneapolis digital creative and solutions studio Microgigantic has been acquired by another agency, Miami-based Mod Op.

Mod Op has been growing, in part, through acquisitions and this is the third such deal in two years for the company, which has offices across the U.S. and an office in Latin America. This tie-up expands Mod Op’s presence in the upper Midwest.

“This acquisition is another strategic step toward expanding our services and offerings to provide top-level capabilities for our clients,” says Eric J. Bertrand, CEO, Mod Op. “With the acquisition of MCC and Sage, and now Microgigantic, we hope to keep this momentum going as we continue to grow our agency and expertise.”

The PR says:

With more than nine years of experience working with clients on branded experiences, digital signage, environmental video installations and corporate video, Microgigantic’s capabilities provide Mod Op with the opportunity to expand the agency’s offerings to current and future clients.

“Fifteen years ago, when I partnered with Mod Op CCO Limore Shur on some amazing Target ‘Art for All’ projects, I knew one day we’d find a way to work together again,” says Mark Bennett, former CEO and founder, Microgigantic. “What the Mod Op team has built is incredible, and I’m very excited to become part of this talented group and to be able to offer a full suite of services to our new and existing clients.”

Bennett will stick around, joining the Client Services department as an executive vice president.

