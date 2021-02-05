Fifteen Years Of Sixteen:Nine

Fifteen years ago, I sat down and knocked out this post:

I have been hanging around in the digital screen media/digital signage/captive audience networks industry since the very early days. I’ve seen a lot, and even learned a thing or two about what works and what doesn’t.I’ve looked around and seen a few industry blogs, but what I’ve read tends to be product-centric and quite self-serving.

Given I spent 20 years writing and editing in daily newspapers before going over the wall and getting into this space, I thought I could revive my somewhat dormant skills and start a blog looking at the industry from a macro level. What’s being done out there. What works. What seems doomed from the get-go.

I did not think, for a millisecond, that I would do another 7,700-plus posts, and that Sixteen:Nine would turn into a business and latter-stage career. But there you go. It worked out well.

Thanks for reading, and a huge thank you to companies like Screenfeed, Capital Networks, Intuiface, Mvix, Navori, Broadsign, Hughes and others who have supported my efforts through the years. Despite all the madness out there, and the shaky economy, ads are all but sold out and the readers keep coming.