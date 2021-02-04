Austrian Shoe Outlet Gets Beyond The Rectangle With Interesting Video Wall

This is a really nice outlet shoe store in Feldkirchen, Austria that has an interesting mosaic video wall at the checkout and service area, and works other displays into the store fixtures.

Designed by umdasch Store Makers, the legero united “shoemakers outlet” puts four brands – legero, superfit, VIOS and Think! – under one new roof in the circle-shaped store.

I don’t know how to describe the video wall shape, except to say there are nine narrow bezel LCDs set in a 1-1-2-1-2-1-1 stairstep-ish pattern.

The store also has displays worked into the fixtures, including one you can see in the image below that appears to be a look-up screen with a scanner to read tags.

The shoe company’s store is next to the new head office, also round.