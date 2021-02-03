Survey Requests Suggest ISE, InfoComm Weighing Go/No-Go Options On June Shows

Both InfoComm and Integrated Systems Europe sent out surveys in the last couple of days asking previous attendees (I assume) about their attitudes towards trade shows and travel as the pandemic wears on.

There are several questions in the survey (did them both) about travel intentions, as well as interest and receptivity to things like hybrid and online-only trade shows.

It’s a pretty good indicator – entirely understandable – that the organizers of the two big pro AV trade shows that are currently set for June 2021 are wondering if those will be able to happen in person, and if they do, will anyone come?

Virtual can work for a lot of the educational stuff, and you can certainly demo software on a Zoom call. But a lot of AV needs to be seen and handled to assess its quality and capability, especially displays.

The hardware side of the business needs in-person events, but COVID-19 is definitely not cooperating.

It’s a big We Shall See, but I assume AVIXA (and CEDIA, its partner on ISE) need to make go/no-go decisions pretty soon, given the shows are now just four months out, which is like tomorrow if you are in charge of planning and executing trade shows for a tech company.

I’m not going anywhere until I get inoculated. As a geezer, I should be more toward the front of the line, but I’m probably still many weeks away.