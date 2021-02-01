MicroTouch Interactive Display Brand Back; TES America Revives After Buying From 3M

If you were somebody who bought or specified 3M interactive touch products, the familiar MicroTouch line of touch monitors sold for many years by that Minnesota tech giant has been re-launched via a separate company, TES America.

TES, in PR, says it has outfitted MicroTouch with an all-new look and is expanding the line of capacitive touch monitors, including adding all-in-one, multi-touch computer systems.

“With our vast industry experience and factory-direct product, I believe TES can bring MicroTouch back to the forefront of capacitive leadership,” says TES America President Mark Littlefield. “When backed by TES, MicroTouch customers will not only get a broad product mix of components, monitors and touch computers, but also greater efficiency and flexibility through our regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities.”

TES acquired from 3M Touch Systems the rights (not sure if that includes the intellectual property) for Surface Capacitive and Projected Capacitive components and displays utilized for commercial applications in various industries, including casino gaming, medical equipment, public kiosks, collaboration tables and financial transactions.

While TES plans to maintain all existing 3M Touch products with unwavering customer support, says the PR, the industry innovator looks to revolutionize the touch-systems marketplace as it positions the trusted MicroTouch brand as the dominant force in the industry once again.

MicroTouch was its own company, the pioneer in touch systems, before it was acquired in 2001 by 3M. It was the first to patent and commercialize capacitive touchscreens. After the acquisition and formation of 3M Touch Systems in 2001, the MicroTouch brand identity went away.

TES’ strength has been doing interactive display tech for 30 years or so. The America side of the company is in Michigan, but TES itself is based in Taiwan and has factories in China.