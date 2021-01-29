Vertical Impression Puts Its Elevator Screens In Roger’s Canadian DOOH Network

The Canadian telecoms and media company Rogers appears to be making a push into digital OOH media sales, with a new deal rolling elevator displays in Canadian cities into its omnichannel ad sales offer.

Edmonton-based Vertical Impression, which puts screens in the cabs of elevators in residential and office towers, has signed an exclusive sales agreement with Rogers Sports & Media.

“We are aggressively expanding in the digital out of home space,” says Al Dark, SVP of Revenue, Rogers Sports & Media. “Our partnership with Vertical Impression gives our customers the ability to reach different audiences in different locations at different times of day and complements our robust suite of offerings.”

“Our platform plays very well with mixed media buys and our residential positioning has proved to be extremely resilient to the many changes that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought,” says Fouad El-Masri, co-founder and CEO of Vertical Impression.

Earlier his month, Rogers Sports and Media acquired the Canadian footprint of the campus DOOH network Rouge Media.