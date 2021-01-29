inLighten’s Orbit Puts Multiple Promos On Screen At Once; Then Makes It Interactive

Stumbled across this interesting retail application by the upstate New York digital signage CMS and solutions firm inLighten.

It’s very reminiscent of the wave of social media visualizations from a few years ago that scraped Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest feeds to put various posts on to a digital canvas, and give them a little movement.

This is a play on that, but instead of curated or hashtag-based social content, this puts various promotions for a retailer’s products and services floating around the canvas. Related touchscreens allow shoppers who intrigued by something to drill down and learn more.

Nothing groundbreaking, but I I think this is usually going to be of more value in a store environment than re-purposed tweets. inLighten’s innovative Orbit Retail Video Board system puts graphic ads for all your products onscreen at the same time. Consumers click the matching graphic on interactive screens to explore further. #DigitalSignage pic.twitter.com/4DSRQIhRDI— inLighten (@inLightenMedia) January 29, 2021