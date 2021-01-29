Iceland’s National Theatre Upgrades With Digital Promo Posters On Art Deco Facade

Here’s an effective use of outdoor digital displays used as replacements for print posters – in this case at the National Theatre of Iceland, in Reykjavík.

Last summer, according to a case study from screen supplier Peerless AV, the theatre’s technical team were tasked with finding an alternative to the old traditional static signage at the front of

the 1950s-era art deco building.

The objective was to be able to show regularly updated schedules and teaser trailers of upcoming productions, aimed at visitors and passersby. It had to be weatherproofed because it’s Iceland.

The project, put together by local IT integrator Origo, used Peerless AV 65-inch displays and BrightSign media player boxes. No word ion study about the software used.

“We can easily say that this has been a truly positive transformation,” says Sváfnir Sigurðarson, an executive at the theatre. “Where we used to have backlit, printed posters that took both time and energy to change, we now have controlled, high quality screens which we can operate from anywhere. The change has made the staff proud and we have people stopping in front of the theatre admiring the displays. What really impresses me is how clearly you can see the images on the screens, even when the sun is shining directly on them.”

Nothing terribly exciting or innovative about this, but a good digital signage execution doesn’t need to be flashy to be effective and worthwhile. This fits the building, and will certainly make the theatre much more nimble about promoting individual productions.