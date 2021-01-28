It’s High Teens Celsius In Barcelona Next Week For Not-ISE

Sigh.

I realized today that in much more normal times I’d probably be heading out on my first flight leg over to Barcelona for Integrated Systems Europe. That trade show was, of course, postponed from next week’s planned dates and is now set for the start of June.

The weather for next week says high teens Celsius (mid 60s in F), and mostly sunny. Double-sigh.

Lionel Messi’s team is playing at their Camp Nou home grounds on Sunday. Triple-sigh.

But … the last weekly data from the local government says there were more than 5,300 new COVID-19 cases logged, and since all this started, almost 500,000 total cases in Catalonia.

The 1918 Spanish Flu eventually went away. This will, too. Stay healthy!