Netflix Adds Crystal LED Video Wall For Special Screening Room At LA HQ

Netflix was one of the first companies to make direct view LED the key visual feature of a headquarters lobby, and now the streaming media giant is using microLED as its primary display in a special screening room.

The company, according to Hollywood Reporter, has activated a 17 foot wide by 9 foot high Sony Crystal LED video wall in what is is described as a reference-level screening room and lab on the Netflix HQ campus in LA. The room is used to for critical viewing and audio mixing, and can also accommodate VIP screenings

The 4K, HDR-capable screen is paired with an Ultra Reflex audio system from Meyer Sound.

DV LED is already starting to be used, as well, as a viewing canvas for moviegoers at cinemas around the globe, using Samsung’s Onyx displays. That product uses more conventional LED technology, as opposed to microLED.

Photo credit: Adrian Tiemens