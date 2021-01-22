DV LED Report Coming Monday

That promised direct view LED Special Report will be out early Monday, available as a free, no-strings, no registration download.

The 50-plus page report, in PDF format, is a follow-up on the original Special Report done by Sixteen:Nine and released in early 2018. Much has changed, and that’s reflected in the material.

The report is vendor-neutral, and the only advertorial is a two-page sponsored section in which Sony’s Rich Ventura goes, quite usefully, into what the new version of its Crystal LED video wall product is all about.

That minimal sponsorship helped cover the costs of getting a graphic designer to get the look and feel beyond what my limited skills could do with Word or Adobe CS.