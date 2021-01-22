Austrian Bank Uses Abstract LED Arrays, Inside And Out, To Drive Customer Experience

This is a nice indoor and outdoor LED set-up at by the Austrian bank Raiffeisenlandesbank, in Vienna.

A half-round vertical stack over the entry is peppered with LED tiles in abstract array, and that theme carries inside the street-level glass windows, where there are more LEDs in equally unstructured patterns.

The Austrian CMS software firm Grassfish is driving the displays, and describes the set-up this way:

Pixelwaves consist of square LED elements and are an eye-catcher for passers-by and the starting point for their “Stadtbank” experience. Pixelwaves forms a moving luminous area that contributes significantly to the overall aesthetic of the specific locations. It unifies the future-oriented design of all branches, with each Pixelwave presenting a unique aspect, each with differently arranged digital LED elements.

Pixelwaves are controlled via the Grassfish Digital Signage Experience platform, together with conventional large format displays and interactive systems in the various branches.

I mostly like this a lot, especially nice touches like the window film that picks up the pixel theme, but have worries with the content choices. The loose, scattered array of display cabinets or blocks is a nice design touch and I don’t think it would work or look appropriate to have big, solid Times Square LED displays in the windows or on that vertical stack.

But it at least looks like the bank is running conventional content made for broadcast or just normally shaped digital signage displays. So you get these visuals with decapitated heads and other weird results, because it is 16:9 content running on stuff that is anything but rectangular.

Content will look better when it it’s directly tuned to the display canvas. The problem is it costs more to produce specialized versions for this sort of thing. It’s a bank, so that likely means the creative is done by an agency … and agency billings tend to have many zeroes.