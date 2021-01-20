The Latest Crazy Anamorphic Video For That Big Seoul DV-LED Display

The Seoul-based creative shop D’strict has activated another crazy anamorphic creative piece for that big Samsung DV-LED display in a main Seoul shopping area.

I’m not sure how to even describe this. D’strict says it is a “kitschy and unique experience of everyday stuff turning soft. Humans, animals, plants, and even objects become soft and flexible. They do collide with each other, but they mingle harmoniously, offering a complex yet an enjoyable pleasure.”

As with other creative efforts done on this one, and a similar display on a building somewhere in China, the viewing sweet spot is from the corner. You can see, looking head-on, the effect is not the same.

But it’s still crazy and great.

Watch:

