Get A Useful Video Glimpse Inside Ray-Ban Flagship In NYC

Here’s a great example of how you don’t need a camera, lights and sound crew to produce a useful video about a digital signage project.

This is Samsung’s Parrish Chapman, who I think leads the retail sector for the company’s pro display division in the U.S., walking and talking his way through the Ray-Ban sunglasses flagship store in the SoHo district of New York City.

The store itself has a nice variety of LCD displays, including a large narrow-bezel video wall that is immediately in the sightline when shoppers first come in.

So many vendors and solutions providers, either directly or via PR or publicists, send me pitches for posts about products that either just include an image or two, or far too often, just a written description (which is kind of insane). It is relatively rare to get video.

But here’s a Top 10 global brand, albeit off an individual’s Linkedin account, doing the basic work of showing what a job looks like. Samsung being Samsung, at some point there may be a pro video team developing one or several videos on this. But this is just fine for now.

If you want to show off a completed project, whip out your smartphone, hold it steady, and shoot some video. In a world of YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram Reels and TikTok, production quality is not all that important. Digital signage is a video medium. Market your work with video!

Only flaw here – it would be better shot in landscape.

