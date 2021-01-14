USSI, AdMobilize Partner To Deploy AI-based Audience Analytics Systems

The computer vision firm AdMobilize has done a partnership with USSI Global that will see the AV/IT systems integrator positioned to deploy audience analytics systems for digital signage networks and other use cases.

The two teams, says PR, have worked together to optimize the implementation of AI in digital signage projects for Retail, C-Store and more brick and mortar locations. This is key in the adoption of such technologies as it lowers the barriers to entry for a larger number of potential users. USSI Global and AdMobilize are also exploring new market opportunities such as QSR and other consumer engagement technologies.

USSI Global is known industry-wide for its project management and service expertise at each stage of a project’s deployment lifecycle. This core competency makes the integration of AdMobilize AI systems more seamless for the end user in many ways. With AI solutions designed for digital signage, end users can expect a boost in ROI and incremental revenue opportunities such as smart programmatic advertising.

“Partnering with AdMobilize to bring our clients cutting-edge AI solutions is an important step for USSI Global heading into 2021. We believe our focus and expertise on service/deployment combined with AdMobilize AI can create new opportunities for our clients moving forward as they work to meet changing consumer expectations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says David S. Christiano, CEO and President, USSI Global.

“The expertise and client base of USSI Global combined with the technology of AdMobilize will create immense value for all stakeholders,” says Rodolfo Saccoman, Founder/CEO, AdMobilize.

USSI sees the partnership with AdMobilize as an important step in advancing its growing “as-a-service” business model, adds USSI Global COO Anthony Morelli. “We have invested resources in this partnership that will bring continued innovation and growth to the digital signage space, and the business verticals that benefit from the technology.”

Both companies are in Florida, with USSI in the Space Coast area and AdMobilize down in Miami.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.