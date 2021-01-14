Sony Donates Crystal LED Video Wall, Other AV Tech, To New Int’l African American Museum

Sony Corporation of America is making a $1.7 million product donation to the the International African American Museum (IAAM) that’s going up in Charleston, SC, with the key component being a 32 foot wide fine pitch LED video wall.

The in-kind donation is made possible through the Sony’s Global Social Justice Fund, and will be used to create displays and interactive experiences throughout the museum, which is set to open in January 2022 at Gadsden’s Wharf in Charleston.

The Atlantic Worlds Gallery will have North America’s first public installation of the new version of Sony’s Crystal LED display, which is microLED-ish (super-teeny light emitters surrounded by a lot of black, but probably not meeting the pure technical definition of microLED).

“Our close work with the IAAM underscores Sony’s commitment to social justice,” says Mike Fasulo, President and COO, Sony Electronics, Inc. “Sony has a rich history in working alongside museums to help creatively bring important stories to light to empower and inform a new generation, and we look forward to seeing the museum open next year.”

“We’re proud that our technology can play a pivotal role in the museum’s launch, and will support their important mission of creating unforgettable experiences that simultaneously engage, educate and move attendees, and we are thrilled to make this the first public deployment of our new Crystal LED direct view display technology in North America,” adds Theresa Alesso, Pro Division President, Sony Electronics.

Sony is also donating a range of other AV gear to help drive experience:

The image provided with the PR is, I think, a generic concept image of a video wall in a museum gallery, but this one from the museum’s website shows a large video wall done in LCD, that I am guessing will now be in 8K DV-LED.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.