London’s Cheese Grater Gets 2mm DV-LED Upgrade For Lobby

This is the updated reception lobby of The Leadenhall Building in the financial district of London – known by the nickname of The Cheese Grater, because of its tall wedge shape.

The lobby originally had a 24-screen videowall, but the operators switched that out for direct view LED, putting in 32 sq. meters of 2mm Samsung on the wall in front of the elevator lobbies.

The owners worked with integrator PSCo and 444 Digital on the project.

In addition to the LED installation in reception, 444 Digital unified the content, management, and control for an additional 14 reception displays. Content on the LED walls and smaller screens now work seamlessly to deliver a consistent and immersive digital experience.

Says a PSCo case study:

The displays are encased in custom-built aluminium and black painted glass panels carefully designed to match the existing finish while maintaining the characteristic 30mm shadow gaps that define the interior design of the Level 2 Reception space.

A bespoke mounting and fixing system was designed specifically with the unique shape of the building in mind, including riser walls and limited internal space. This unique fixing system allowed the LED cabinets to be installed in the building’s uniquely shaped risers.

Very nice, and shows a lobby video wall doesn’t need to be vast to make a statement and difference.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.