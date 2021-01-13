Here Are The DSF Digital Signage Award Winners

Here are the winners of the Digital Signage Federation awards for creative and projects in 2019-2020. They were announced this afternoon, virtually.

You can find a pile of videos here: https://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/apex-awards-finalists

Overall Winners

Integration of the year was DCL (Design Communications LTD.): Seminole Hard Rock & Casino Content of the year was Potion: The Rubin Museum of Art – Wheel of Intention DSF Alan C. Brawn Educator of the year is Jim Nista, Creative Director, who was with Almo (his firm was acquired by the big AV distributor) but has left to start a new content agency.

Corporate Environments

Four Winds Interactive: Delta Air Lines, Biometric Hoteling Solution NanoLumens: Legacy Union Bank of America Tower Lobby DCL (Design Communications Ltd.): Forcepoint

Digital Out-of-Home

BARTKRESA Studio: Friends 25th Anniversary Global Kick-off Big Digital Corp.: The Genesis Experience at Toronto Pearson Airport Moving Walls: Shell’s Personalized Billboard

Educational Environments

MOSECO: MEDIA MAJLIS at Northwestern University Qatar Ideum: South Florida Science Center and Aquarium Belle & Wissell, Co.: Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science & Engineering

Entertainment & Recreation

ESI Design: Statue of Liberty Museum Harkins Theatres: Harkin Camelview- Dumbo Takeover Ideum: The Historic New Orleans Collection

Experiential Design and Planning

Potion: The Rubin Museum of Art- Wheel of Intention Future Colossal: The Artic Refuge Experience. Step In. Step Up. McCann Systems: DATALAND: LINQ

Healthcare Environments

Envision: Sunnybrook Foundation Tap to Donate Kiosks Dimensional Innovations: Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Infusion Room/ “The Wilderverse” Intermedia Touch: Orlando Regional Medical Health Center/ The Wall of Heroes

Hospitality

DCL (Design Communications LTD.): Seminole Hard Rock & Casino ProntoTV: Hurtigruten/ MS Roald Amundsen Yaham Optoelectronics Inc.: Palms Ivory Tower Mesh

Public Spaces

Screen Network: Symulakra ESI Design: The Boston Media Band at 110 High Street NECSUM: X-MADRID Digital Urban Project

Restaurants, Bars, and Foods

Jump Branding & Design Inc.: Food Court at Union Station, Toronto HighStreet Collective: The Living Retail Lab: Digital Menu Boards Inside Citizen Supply NanoLumens: KAOS Nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort

Retail Environments

Userful Corporation: Riachuelo Redefines the In-Store Shopping Experience Pixel Inspiration: Carrefour Voyages Villiers Hypermarket Elo: The Fitting Room

Transportation

Sistem 9 Medya: UNIFREE/DUTY FREE SIGNAGE PROJECT RealMotion: LAX Time Tower Metropolitan Transportation Authority Arts & Design: Fulton Flow

Venues

Daktronics Inc.: Tottenham Hotspur Football & Athletic Co Ltd Dreambox Visual Communications: Yapi Kredi Bank- 75th Year Anniversary ANC: Wells Fargo Center

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.