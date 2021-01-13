Here Are The DSF Digital Signage Award Winners

by

Here are the winners of the Digital Signage Federation awards for creative and projects in 2019-2020. They were announced this afternoon, virtually.

You can find a pile of videos here: https://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/apex-awards-finalists

Overall Winners

  1. Integration of the year was DCL (Design Communications LTD.): Seminole Hard Rock & Casino
  2. Content of the year was Potion: The Rubin Museum of Art – Wheel of Intention 
  3. DSF Alan C. Brawn Educator of the year is Jim Nista, Creative Director, who was with Almo (his firm was acquired by the big AV distributor) but has left to start a new content agency.

Corporate Environments 

  1. Four Winds Interactive: Delta Air Lines, Biometric Hoteling Solution
  2. NanoLumens: Legacy Union Bank of America Tower Lobby
  3. DCL (Design Communications Ltd.): Forcepoint

Digital Out-of-Home

  1. BARTKRESA Studio: Friends 25th Anniversary Global Kick-off
  2. Big Digital Corp.: The Genesis Experience at Toronto Pearson Airport 
  3. Moving Walls: Shell’s Personalized Billboard

Educational Environments

  1. MOSECO: MEDIA MAJLIS at Northwestern University Qatar
  2. Ideum: South Florida Science Center and Aquarium
  3. Belle & Wissell, Co.: Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science & Engineering

Entertainment & Recreation 

  1. ESI Design: Statue of Liberty Museum 
  2. Harkins Theatres: Harkin Camelview- Dumbo Takeover
  3. Ideum: The Historic New Orleans Collection 

Experiential Design and Planning

  1. Potion: The Rubin Museum of Art- Wheel of Intention 
  2. Future Colossal: The Artic Refuge Experience. Step In. Step Up. 
  3. McCann Systems: DATALAND: LINQ

Healthcare Environments 

  1. Envision: Sunnybrook Foundation Tap to Donate Kiosks
  2. Dimensional Innovations: Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Infusion Room/ “The Wilderverse”
  3. Intermedia Touch: Orlando Regional Medical Health Center/ The Wall of Heroes

Hospitality 

  1. DCL (Design Communications LTD.): Seminole Hard Rock & Casino
  2. ProntoTV: Hurtigruten/ MS Roald Amundsen 
  3. Yaham Optoelectronics Inc.: Palms Ivory Tower Mesh

Public Spaces 

  1. Screen Network: Symulakra
  2. ESI Design: The Boston Media Band at 110 High Street 
  3. NECSUM: X-MADRID Digital Urban Project 

Restaurants, Bars, and Foods

  1. Jump Branding & Design Inc.: Food Court at Union Station, Toronto
  2. HighStreet Collective: The Living Retail Lab: Digital Menu Boards Inside Citizen Supply
  3. NanoLumens: KAOS Nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort 

Retail Environments 

  1. Userful Corporation: Riachuelo Redefines the In-Store Shopping Experience
  2. Pixel Inspiration: Carrefour Voyages Villiers Hypermarket
  3. Elo: The Fitting Room

Transportation 

  1. Sistem 9 Medya: UNIFREE/DUTY FREE SIGNAGE PROJECT
  2. RealMotion: LAX Time Tower
  3. Metropolitan Transportation Authority Arts & Design: Fulton Flow

Venues

  1. Daktronics Inc.: Tottenham Hotspur Football & Athletic Co Ltd
  2. Dreambox Visual Communications: Yapi Kredi Bank- 75th Year Anniversary
  3. ANC: Wells Fargo Center

