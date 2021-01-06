Cineplex Puts Shopping Mall DOOH Network On 40+ Programmatic Platforms

The DOOH wing of the Canadian cinema and media company Cineplex has made the full screen network installed in malls across the country available on some 40 programmatic demand-side ad placement platforms.

The intent of what is a broad integration is to enable media planners and brand clients to use workflows and platforms they are already working with to run campaigns on Cineplex Media’s place-based screens.

The programmatic availability of Cineplex Media’s shopping network provides 100s of media agencies and brands with direct access to one of the largest collections of premium digital advertising screens in Canada. With over 65 premium shopping destinations from coast-to-coast now accessible through over 40 demand side platforms, clients can plan and execute their OOH campaigns in real-time through direct data-driven technologies.

“What truly differentiates Cineplex Media’s strategy is the unique technology powering this launch from our in-house development teams,” says Vanessa Benfield, Senior Vice President Sales and Business Development, Cineplex Media. “We are committed to providing our clients with efficient and flexible access to our premium media inventory and, understanding that we are in a challenging time, provide marketers with tools to quickly adapt campaigns to the evolving landscape.”

Cineplex Media’s Shopping Network is in many of the bigger malls in Canada, with the notable exception of those owned by Cadillac-Fairview (which has Toronto Eaton Centre, Sherway Gardens, alsoToronto, and Pacific Centre out in Vancouver).

Cineplex says the 65 malls in the Cineplex Media Shopping network reach 31% of the Canadian population each month (10 million shoppers every 4 weeks).

The DOOH network has almost 400 86” digital poster screens, 44 large-format hero walls, and 25 food court digital displays.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.