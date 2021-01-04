Etisalat’s Dubai Mall Store Is Floor To Ceiling LED

And we’re back, kinda sorta gradually … Happy 2021!

The wireless carrier Etisalat is based in the United Arab Emirates, and is the case with many or most high visibility efforts in Dubai, the company’s new flagship store in the Dubai Mall is seriously over the top with digital displays.

It appears the store has nine or so floor to ceiling fine pitch LED walls effectively acting as part of the core design, as active walls.

The project was put in by the integrator Pixcom and the software driving the displays is from the Dutch firm, NDS. I dunno the LED manufacturer. As you might expect, many of the LED firms have people in the UAE, because of the region’s big-spending, one-upmanship tendencies.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.