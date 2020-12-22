DSF/AVIXA D=SIGN Online Conference Attracted Big Virtual Crowd

The Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) and the Digital Signage Federation (DSF) have pushed out numbers on the recent D=SIGN: the Digital Signage Conference, with more than 2,500 industry people registering.

“Total registrations for D=SIGN came to 2,540, and 41% were from outside the U.S.,” the organizations say in joint PR. “During the highly interactive event hosted on THE rAVe Agency’s LAVNCH virtual platform, 57,504 chat messages were exchanged, and 3,465 poll responses were received.”

“We were thrilled to collaborate with the Digital Signage Federation to host an engaging event exploring the vibrant world of digital signage,” says David Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA. “Learning and connecting cannot come to a halt because we’re unable to meet in person. Seeing the exchange of ideas and connections reaffirms that pro AV professionals are committed to improving their skills to deliver extraordinary experiences.”

Laura Davis-Taylor, Chief Strategy Officer for InReality, kicked off day one of the conference with her keynote D=SIGNing for Present and Future: Revisiting and Recharging Your Potential, the highest-attended session. Davis-Taylor discussed the role digital signage has played during the pandemic and the vast opportunities ahead for this solution.

Rounding out the top five highest-attended session are New Tech Lightning Round for Displays, Digital Signage 201, From Hardware to the Cloud — The Many Advantages of Cloud-Connected Digital Signage Networks, and Projection Technology Transforming the Customer Experience.

Beth Warren, Senior Vice President of Creative Realities, delivered a keynote to start day two of the conference on Customer Experience Across the Digital Ecosystem. Warren emphasized that a digital signage journey starts with an individual, not with a screen. She stated that pro AV professionals need to focus on how to connect individuals to the things they want and need in the places they love.

“We heard from DSF members who felt the time was enriching professionally and that the quality of the work and thought was top-notch,” says Brian Gorg, Executive Director of the DSF. “The networking was also lively and the DSF felt very welcomed as a partner of AVIXA. Our thanks go out to their leadership and members.”

Sessions from D=SIGN can be viewed on demand until Jan. 29, 2021 at www.avixa.org/dsign.

The two organizations plan to do an in-person version of D=SIGN at InfoComm 2021 in Orlando, which is scheduled for June. Fingers-crossed that can happen, but I am likely nowhere near alone in thinking that might be wishful thinking. Florida added 11,000 new cases just on Monday.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.