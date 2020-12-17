The 2020 Telecine Holiday Video Is Out

The annual, always-loopy holiday video is out from my friends at Telecine, the longtime digital signage solutions provider in Montreal.

The company does a special video each December to end the year, and it is reliably nutty.

This one involves a German/Austrian/something psychoanalyst Dr. Frawed, acted by Telecine’s Justin Lachovsky, who did not miss his true calling. :-]

You can find previous Holiday videos – look for the one on the Pantenna – on the company’s Vimeo page, along with a pile of case studies and animated tutorial videos.

