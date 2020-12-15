LED Is The Primary Architectural Design Feature In This Shanghai Coach Store

This is a new immersive retailing store in Shanghai, run by the handbag and accessories brand Coach.

Details are limited, but what I found on Linkedin says this is Coach’s first immersive digital store, in Shanghai IAPM, which is an upscale mall.

Coach’s VP for Visual Experience says on Linkedin that “customers can change the mood of the store by interacting with a game engine interactive column.”

The video doesn’t do much of a job explaining how that interactive column works, but you can see in the YouTube video and the Linkedin post how LED has made the jump here from being screens filling walls to being the core architectural component.

