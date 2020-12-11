Visionect Adds 32-Inch E-Paper, Cord-Free Display For Workplaces

Larger-sized e-paper displays have been around the marketplace for a while now, but a combination of price and applicability for projects have seemed to limited their adoption

I think one of the big challenges is working with what you have, and making the most of that, and few people seem to do that better than the folks at the e-paper-focused Slovenian firm Visionect, which has started marketing a 32-inch monochrome e-paper display for workplaces.

The Joan 32 (Visionect’s room assignment system is called Joan) can stick to a wall or meeting room glass, be updated wirelessly, and run for months on a battery charge.

Says PR:

Replacing LCD displays altogether, Joan 32 is both quiet and incredibly energy efficient, using 99% less power than conventional digital displays. Designed to consistently save companies thousands of dollars on installation and energy costs, Joan 32 will be ready for purchase in the first quarter of 2021.

“With Joan 32, we are reinforcing our position as leaders in deploying ultra-low power e-paper solutions for the workplace,” says Rok Zalar, CEO and Co-Founder of Visionect. “We started with a meeting room booking system, but we are now offering tools and services for the whole workspace. All the solutions under the Joan umbrella are state-of-the-art technology focusing on simplicity and ease-of-use in every step. Joan 32 is no exception. Its minimal power consumption makes Joan 32 the most sustainable, digital-signage workplace display on the planet.”

There are several companies doing e-paper displays, but what I think sets these folks apart is software platforms behind the displays, and a really great eye for layout and font choices. They know how to make black and white look great.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.