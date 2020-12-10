Near-Transparent LED Mesh Creates Media Facade At Barclay’s Center

This is what is billed as a 4K resolution transparent LED media facade that was lit up recently at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY., home to an NBA team and venue for concerts and other events.

The venue used ClearLED‘s WALL product series. It can do 8,000 nits of brightness, which presumably means daylight glare is not an issue. It offers up to 90% transparency.

I have mixed feelings about mesh LED because they can look terrific, like this, from the front end, but not so much from the rear – a swath of metal grid work. If that’s your new view looking out from a building, that’s pretty terrible.

But up above an entry, on a glass header, that would not be an issue.

Products like LG’s and Impactrum’s LED in transparent film could also , theoretically, so the job, but if this 4K, the pixel pitch on the display tech used here might be finer than what these other companies can do.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.