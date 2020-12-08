Swiss AI Firm Advertima Bolsters Smart Digital Signage Team

The Swiss computer vision firm Advertima has announced what appears to be a serious push into AI-driven solutions for digital signage, with a focus on retail.

The company has hired an ex-Navori guy to run global sales and and former Toshiba guy as senior sales director. They’s also added a seasoned AI guy for the board of directors.

The new board advisor is Dr. Alexander Ilic, who is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of ETH AI Center, one of the top ten tech universities worldwide.

He is also the Founder of Dacuda, a computer vision startup that was bought by Magic Leap in 2017 where he then became the General Manager and Senior Director Software Engineering.

The three industry experts bring with them more than 20 years’ experience each to strengthen Advertima’s position as the leader in the retail and digital signage technology market. With its leading-edge computer vision technology, Advertima spearheads the digital signage industry’s transformation and paves the way to a truly smart, performance-based DOOH and in-store customer communication channel.





As confinement measures were introduced during the first and the second wave of COVID-19, OOH advertising spending is estimated to drop by 21.7% in 2020 (WARC DATA, 2020), increasing pressure in the industry to rethink how they measure ROI for brands and media agencies, especially in competition with in-home online advertising.

Advertima Smart Signage has helped some of the world’s largest supermarkets, such as SPAR, unlock data-driven in-store advertising with its real-time, 3D computer vision technology that interprets and understands people’s behavior in the physical world.

With its state-of-the-art technology, Advertima brings the advantages of the data-driven online advertising world to the physical space. The AI technology has proven to drastically increase shoppers’ basket size, strengthen grocers’ media packages for suppliers, and generate new revenue by fully automating the sales of media space to advertisers.





“Today’s DOOH media products are outdated. Simply adding audience analytics to traditional DOOH campaigns isn’t enough. AI is not only capable, but is proving real ROI for the media buying industry and thus needs to be at the core of every media product,” says Iman Nahvi, Co-Founder and CEO of the Swiss-based company.

“Smart targeting, pricing based on true audience presence, and real-time performance analytics – that’s what brands and media agencies are already buying on Advertima-equipped DOOH networks. And COVID-19 has only boosted this development further.”





“‘Blind’ signage is no longer enough,” says Thomas Pollum, Head of Global Sales at Advertima. “Innovative technologies are crucial to driving the industry, and Advertima’s computer vision solution delivers what’s needed: accurate real-world and real-time data. This is why I joined the company.”

I don’t know this company, but they’re in a crowded market, between Quividi, AdMobilize, NEC’s ALP, InReality, VSBLTY and a bunch of others, plus some CMS and other platforms using Intel’s OpenVino or other computer vision resources.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.