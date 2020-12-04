BP Using LED Video Walls Inside Kiwi C-Stores, Surrounding Cooler Doors

There have been lots of examples of transparent and regular LCDs acting as cooler doors in grocery and other food and booze retail settings, but I think this is the first time I have seen using LED to surround cooler doors.

It’s great.

This is a special “Good Mood Food” section set up in select BP gas and convenience store operations in New Zealand. The hub area markets the products of Krispy Kreme, Häagen-Dazs and the take-home meal service Wishbone.

The wall where the coolers are set up are surrounded by an LED video wall with big, bold motion graphics. Based on the reflections in the video below, it looks like the LED cabinets are protected by a sheet of glass. That can present some issues with heat building up from all those little LED light chips, but let’s assume that something is designed in to get that heat out of there.

I believe this is Onelan software running the displays, and a company called Retail Dimensions did the hardware and integration side.

It is yet another sign that LED is being mainstreamed as a design feature, and that costs have lowered to a level that video walls are being schemed into gas station c-stores … albeit very nice ones.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.