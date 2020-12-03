Montreal’s Nummax Marketing LED Digital Posters For Shop Windows

For the last two or three years I have seen countless vendors – mostly from China – marketing LED posters on floor stands as promotional posters for scenarios like retail.

My initial concerns were that the things generally ran super hot and didn’t look terribly good unless you stepped well back.

My lingering concern is that the marketing format was off – in that a tall, skinny screen necessitated creative being custom-made, since the only ad spots made to that dimension tended to be low-rex online ad banners.

So I was intrigued by a marketing email from Montreal LED manufacturer Nummax, which has an LED digital poster that replicates the shape of traditional window posters, and would hang happily in a shop or restaurant window.

The units are just 30mm in depth, and light enough to suspend from a window header. The pixel pitches range from 2.5mm to 5mm, and if I am guessing correctly about the HB designation some units have, there are High Brightness versions.

The argument is already there – high bright or not – that they should cut through glare. That can be a problem for LCD based window displays unless high brightness versions are used.

Prices range from $1,000 to $2,400 CAD, which is $760 to $1,860 in USD.

These are interesting if used appropriately. Even at 2.5mm pitch – the finest pitch version – text could break up. It would not be good for menus. But for promo posters with simple visuals and big, bold text, seen at 15 feet back or more, pretty good.

I have seen transparent LED mesh versions for window displays and I’d rather see these solid versions used, simply because they’ll look better. It helps that there is dedicated control software for these, which simplifies selling, not to mention usage.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.