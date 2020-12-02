SpinetiX Does Distribution Deal With Almo For Its Digital Signage Solutions

The big pro AV distributor Almo Professional A/V has announced a partnership that sees it starting to market and work with the Swiss software and hardware firm SpinetiX

SpinetiX’s solution has been in the U.S. market for years and the company had a tight relationship with the solutions provider/integrator Convergent, out of Atlanta. Not sure where things sit with Convergent on this

Going with Almo should raise the profile of a great but, I think, widely misunderstood digital signage solution.

SpinetiX has for at least a decade been marketing slick little dedicated media play-out boxes that come bundled with software. But because the product was often sold by hardware unit, the high price of the units generated a lot of sticker shock. I think a portion of the buying audience looked at the number and found it unworkable.

What didn’t come across well was the whole total cost of ownership thing. While the player appeared to cost a fortune, very solid software came with it and was/is actively supported as part of the buy. Because the things are solid state and last forever, the real cost in month to month terms is actually quite low.

No commercial there. I have no business ties to SpinetiX. I just invested the time to get my head around the pitch and value proposition.

The company also, in the past year or so, started marketing its own Digital Signage Operating System (DSOS) as a lean, super-reliable purpose built system that strips out the crap other operating systems may have.

“Our alignment with SpinetiX is rooted in the company’s commitment to digital signage technology over the last decade,” says Todd Heberlein, business development manager for Almo Professional A/V. “SpinetiX has achieved great success in providing a wide range of scalable options for everything from single screen applications to enterprise-grade projects requiring thousands of players.”

“The appointment of Almo Professional A/V as a new national distributor represents a significant milestone for SpinetiX in the U.S. as Almo is an established and highly-regarded name in professional AV distribution thanks to its coast-to-coast geographical footprint, large Pro AV product portfolio and a renowned expertise in digital signage,” says Francesco Ziliani, CEO of SpinetiX. “The solid distribution experience of Almo Professional A/V combined with SpinetiX technological expertise set the right foundations to address a growing and transforming digital signage market for years to come.”

Says the PR:

The following SpinetiX digital signage lineup is now available through Almo, including:

· HMP Series Players: robust and reliable digital signage players designed to deliver content flawlessly 24/7 in any digital signage application. The HMP line also provides advanced programmable features and integration.

· DSOS activation licenses: licenses unlocking an added value set of features turning any compatible HMP players into a specialized signage appliance.

· SpinetiX ARYA cloud: a cloud-based visual communication solution that allows users to set eye-catching messages on a display in minutes with their photos, videos, logos and color code.

· Elementi software: a simple, yet powerful digital signage software application that delivers visually rich experiences to any combination of screens across all networks. With Elementi, resellers and integrators can create high impact projects including video walls, interactive kiosks, and live streaming video.

· Widgets: widgets that connect securely to popular data sources, bringing live information from spreadsheets, social media feeds and photo libraries directly onto signage screens.

· Services: a series of professional services tailored to the integrators willing to customize the SpinetiX solution to the specific needs of their digital signage project.

