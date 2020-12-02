Sharp NEC Launch New Display Series Supporting Slot-Loaded External PCs

The recently blended entity Sharp NEC Display Solutions has released a new series of digital signage displays that support external, slot-loaded computing modules.

The new ME Series accept versions of Intel’s Smart Display Module Small or Large reference designs for mini-PCs that slide into a PCIe slot, and also the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4.

NEC has supported these technologies for a while now, so the news is in the new series.

Weirdly (and I can be corrected if this is not as weird as I think), Sharp NEC leads the PR with word that the series supports 9:16 orientations.

One key feature of the ME Series is the option to mount the display in either landscape or portrait orientation. This allows for flexibility to display content in different ways, depending on the wall space or needs of the customer.

Doesn’t just about anything other than prosumer displays that are really TVs?

Anyway, here are the other details:

These displays were also built for extended 18/7 operations and contain a full scheduler that allows for programmable daily On/Off times if necessary. On top of this, the ME Series was built with external control capabilities in mind by allowing full control options via both the LAN and RS232 interfaces. This allows for full compatibility with NEC NaViSet Administrator 2 software as well as other third-party control systems.

With button lockout functionality and a full metal chassis, these displays are ideal for hallway signage in a higher education facility, a welcome sign in a corporate office or a scheduling board in a House of Worship, among a variety of other applications.

“Recognizing that the market is evolving and display needs are changing, we realigned our mainstream product category to meet those dynamic requests,” says Ben Hardy, Senior Product Manager for Large Format Displays for Sharp NEC Display Solutions. “Building this new series with the expected quality and modularity of NEC products in mind, we are thrilled to provide our customers with the high-quality, competitive and trustworthy display solutions they have come to expect. We are eager to continue offering products that fit their specific needs while maintaining our unparalleled support.”

Part of this evolution for NEC includes increasing the modular capabilities of the product line by offering the ability to enhance its displays through multiple integrated professional technologies.

All MultiSync ME Series displays accept the Intel Smart Display Module Small or Large through a clever mechanical and electrical design for sleek all-in-one intelligence and interoperability in a small form factor setting. This allows for seamless implementation of Intel processor-based PCs and other peripheral devices without having to deal with the hassles of mounting external devices or running video or audio cabling.

On top of this, the ME Series expands on the success of earlier display lineups by allowing for the optional implementation of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 directly into each display (available Q2 2021). The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 greatly outperforms previous versions by offering gigabyte network speeds, faster CPU processing and true UHD/4K support.

The ME Series will start shipping Q1 2021.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.