Mood Media Now Owned By Private Equity Firm

Mood Media’s interesting year continues, with news today that the retail experience company has been acquired by a private equity company.

The company, whose range of in-store media services includes digital signage and experiential media, went into Chapter 11 this summer and then bounced right out of it in I guess was some sort of financial voodoo I won’t even try to understand.

The company’s new master is Vector Capital, a private equity firm operating out of San Francisco.

Says the PR:

Under the terms of the agreement, Vector Capital will make a meaningful equity investment in Mood Media’s business, and the company’s existing lenders, including investment funds and accounts managed by HPS Investment Partners, LLC, will continue to support Mood Media with a new credit facility at closing.

Austin-based Mood Media offers global retail, fashion, restaurant, healthcare, hospitality, and consumer brands audio, visual, messaging, scent, social, and mobile services designed to create greater emotional connections between brands and consumers. The company reaches more than 150 million consumers each day through more than 500,000 subscriber locations in 100+ countries around the globe.

“Vector Capital has a long track record of building and growing global technology businesses,” said David Hoodis, CEO of Mood Media. “We are eager to leverage their industry expertise and deep operating capabilities as we continue to enhance our product offerings to assist leading brands in connecting with customers. I believe, with the great Mood team and Vector’s support, our best days are ahead.”

“We are excited to partner with Mood Media, which has developed a global, market-leading presence and proven ability to enhance the customer experience for the most demanding customers across the retail, fashion, restaurant, hospitality, and healthcare sectors,” said David Fishman, a Managing Director at Vector Capital. “We are confident that our long-term capital support will enable Mood Media to invest in the technology initiatives and acquisitions that will further differentiate Mood and accelerate our product vision.”

“Mood Media has an impressive management team and a motivated employee base to support its global platform, broad blue-chip client base, and strong business model,” added Sandy Gill, a Principal at Vector Capital. “We look forward to partnering with Mood Media during its next stage of growth and helping the company’s leadership team accelerate its development through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions.”

The transaction is subject to standard and customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to Vector Capital on the transaction. PJ SOLOMON acted as financial advisor, and Milbank LLP served as legal counsel to Mood Media.

