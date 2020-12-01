Faux Window Gives High-end Apartment Hunters An Idea Of Central Park View

Here’s a nice example of a virtual window – a big flat panel display set up in such a way that it looks like a real window.

In this case, it is for a very high end residential block in New York, with views out over Central Park.

It is is in the sales gallery for 1228 Madison, and it was put in by NYC-based Duggal Visual Solutions, which worked with its client, investment and development firm Arel Capital.

Engineered by the Duggal Inno Lab, the display shows a live stream of Central Park from a 4K camera mounted atop the building, with real window mullions adding to the effect.

It is accompanied by a gallery wall featuring 15 custom-framed photographic prints and two digital screens, along with a recessed TV for sales presentations to prospective buyers, who will most certainly be in awe.

In case you were thinking about relocating in that city, or moving there, just factor in that costs for residences here average out at just shy of $2,000 … per square foot!!!

So I’m gonna pass.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.