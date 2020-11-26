New Global HQ For IT Giant Leidos Is LED-Filled

This is the gorgeous new world HQ of the IT solutions giant Leidos, in Reston, VA, outside of DC.

The building was designed by Gensler and what caught my eye was the briefing center, which has a big fine pitch LED as its presentation canvas, and a series of fine pitch LED portrait displays just outside that room.

The photos in this Linkedin post suggest there are other large screens around the building, as well.

