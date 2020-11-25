Next AVIXA DS Power Hour Is Dec. 1 – The Parking Lot Is The New Store

The global health crisis has dramatically re-shaped how retailers and food service businesses are delivering customer experiences and pushing brick-and-mortar service delivery. Retailers and restaurant owner/operators have seen big up-ticks in the use of curbside and parking lot signage, drive thru and mobile order/pickup screens, and added digital messaging for everything from queue management to take-out windows.



In this webinar, industry experts will discuss how digital signage technology is enabling the essential changes for businesses. Panelists will discuss how and why technology is being used, the implications on everything from operating budgets to sales, and why these are long-term changes and not fixes tied to COVID-19.

I will again be moderating the free session, with a short opening presentation by series sponsor STRATACACHE and then 45-50 minutes of guided back and forth about things like the tech being used for curbside pickup, mobile ordering, queue management and anything else that comes up in context.

Typically, we have been seeing about 300 viewers per session, and the feedback has been really positive.