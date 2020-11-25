Next AVIXA DS Power Hour Is Dec. 1 – The Parking Lot Is The New Store

The next AVIXA Digital Signage Power Hour is coming up quick, on Dec. 1, the date moved up to make way for the D=SIGN 2-day conference.
This one is a roundtable format again, focused this time on how COVID-19 has changed the way retailing needs to be done. It’s called: The Parking Lot Is The New Store.
The global health crisis has dramatically re-shaped how retailers and food service businesses are delivering customer experiences and pushing brick-and-mortar service delivery. Retailers and restaurant owner/operators have seen big up-ticks in the use of curbside and parking lot signage, drive thru and mobile order/pickup screens, and added digital messaging for everything from queue management to take-out windows.
In this webinar, industry experts will discuss how digital signage technology is enabling the essential changes for businesses. Panelists will discuss how and why technology is being used, the implications on everything from operating budgets to sales, and why these are long-term changes and not fixes tied to COVID-19.
I will again be moderating the free session, with a short opening presentation by series sponsor STRATACACHE and then 45-50 minutes of guided back and forth about things like the tech being used for curbside pickup, mobile ordering, queue management and anything else that comes up in context.
The speakers include:
- Ben Reynolds, STRATACACHE
- Rob Avery, Scala
- Brian McClimans, Peerless-AV
- Daniel Sousa, Moviik
- IV Dickson, SageNet
Details and registration here.
Typically, we have been seeing about 300 viewers per session, and the feedback has been really positive.
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.