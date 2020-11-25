Experiential Flagship Store For Cannabis Producer Makes Heavy Use of LED As Design Elements

This is a cannabis store – albeit an experiential flagship store – in a monster shopping mall in Edmonton, Alberta – with fine pitch LED being used as the menu display, promo display and a big ambient ceiling.

The 11,000 sq. ft. Aurora Cannabis store in West Edmonton Mall – at one time the biggest mall on the planet – is something of a high profile branding exercise for the cannabis producer, which is based in that city. It is said to be the biggest cannabis store in Canada.

Recreational cannabis has been legal in Canada for a couple of years now, though how it is sold varies by province. Where I live, the stores are government run and paired with provincial liquor stores.

This store, opened a year ago, has:

a 2mm LED ceiling with a resolution of 1,664 pixels by 2,688 pixels;

a 3584 pixels wide by 512 pixels high menu board spanning 24 feet in width;

a promo display that stacks a pair of LED cabinets.

The LED is all from a local company LightVu, which I am a little ashamed to admit I didn’t know about. The company says its tech is Canadian-made and supported (though I suspect like 99% or more of manufacturers outside of Asia, the key hardware components all come from China, Taiwan or South Korea).

I like the use of the mirror wall here, an old design trick that amplifies the size of the space, and the LED ceiling.

