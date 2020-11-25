DOOH The Most Trusted, Relatable Ad Medium In US, At Moment: Research

Out of home advertising is a more trusted marketing vehicle in the United States than TV, social media or desktop online advertising, according to new market research commissioned by the DOOH platform Vistar Media.

That finding is part of research done less than a month ago by Vistar and research company MFour, on the latter’s mobile panel of more than 2.5 million consumers. The study, says PR, is based on responses from 2,000 adults and is projectable to the U.S. population.

The research found 58% of respondents were very likely or likely to believe messaging in OOH advertisements, followed by TV (55%) and social media (44%), with desktop advertising receiving the least trust at 34%.

That is up from a survey conducted by Vistar Media in the Summer of 2019 that found 50% of consumers found OOH to be the most trustworthy medium.

Similarly, 71% of consumers say they relate to the messaging shown on out-of-home screens – the highest of any media channel in the study. Additionally, 82% of respondents said they would look forward to seeing similar messaging in other OOH environments, 10% higher than the response for non-OOH messaging (72%).

The study also found that:

Respondents showed stronger favorability towards the contextual environments where OOH advertisements were shown (88% of respondents like the ads shown on OOH screens) than non-OOH ones (83%)

82% of respondents look forward to seeing similar messages in other OOH environments, which is significantly higher than the responses from the non-OOH group (72%).

Interesting. After the last 4-5 years I can certainly understand how the absence of trust in social media or online, but it is not terribly obvious why out of home ad platforms – and particularly screen-based ones – earn more trust from viewers.

Maybe the simple reality that with OOH, marketers only have fleeting moments to create an impression and being misleading doesn’t work??? Dunno.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.