The D=SIGN Digital Signage Conference Agenda For Dec. 8-9 Now Built Out

The agenda has been built out for D=SIGN, the two-day online conference being organized by AVIXA and the Digital Signage Federation for Dec. 8-9. It has a pile of my fellow DSF board members, as well as general members and other industry folks – all subject matter experts in one or numerous aspects of the business. The online event is being technically run by LAVNCH, the live events entity of rAVe Publications. The whole thing is free and I know there were more than 1,000 registrations just six days after first word of the event surfaced, and I assume it is much higher now. Here’s the agenda, all times Eastern:

December 8

11 am – Keynote – Laura Davis-Taylor, InReality

D=SIGNing for the Present and Future: Revisiting and Recharging Your Potential

The roots of the digital signage industry have always been strong. But as the industry evolves to support previously unimagined business needs, we’re stepping up and paving new paths. Our day one kickoff will take us on a journey explaining the power of digital signage to solve human and business challenges, including what this means for your business today.

12:05 p.m. – From Hardware to the Cloud — The Many Advantages of Cloud-Connected Digital Signage Networks – Jeff Hastings, BrightSign

12:40 p.m. – Digital Signage 201 – Wayne Rasor, FastSigns

1:20 p.m. – New Tech Lightning Round – Moderator: Nicole Richardson; Speakers: Anthony Cianfarano, Sony, Remi Del Mar, Epson, Steve Gallant, Clear Touch

2:25 p.m. – Using Projection in Digital Signage

3:00 p.m. – Wayfinding: The Ultimate Digital Signage App in 6 Actionable Steps – Sean Matthews, Visix

3:35 p.m. – New Tech Lightning Round: Displays – Moderator: Nicole Richardson; Speaker: Jim Vasgaard, Daktronics

4:45 p.m. – Day 1 Wrap-Up Panel – Speakers: Kelly Smith, Cadillac-Fairview, Michael Katz, Zignage, Tony Green, Snap Install

5:30 p.m. – Digital Signage Case Studies

6:00 p.m. – Trivia Happy Hour

Day 2

11 am – Keynote – Beth Warren, CRI

D=SIGNing Effective Customer Experiences Across the Digital Ecosystem

In digital signage design, think C before D: the Consumer, their Community, places and spaces they choose Congregate and, of course, the Content that pulls them closer to any digital form factor and inspires them to Choose. Kicking off day two of D=SIGN, we’ll get inside the heads of the modern consumer, explore their values and learn to connect with them in ways that are meaningful.

12:05 p.m. – Finding the Right Media Player – Speakers: Ken Goldberg, Real Digital Media, Rich Ventura, Sony

12:40 p.m. – Digital Signage CMS 201 – Speaker: Ryan Cahoy, InReality

1:20 p.m. – New Tech Lightning Round: Media Players – Moderator: Nicole Richardson; Speakers: Zach Woullard, Squirrels, Miles Schofield, Aopen (I think)

2:25 p.m. – How to Calculate an ROI for Digital Signage – Speakers: Stephanie Gutnik, Chris Freeman, Paul Fleuranges

3:00 p.m. – Future-Proofing A Digital Signage System – Speaker: Sandi Stambaugh, Synnex

3:35 p.m. – New Tech Lightning Round: Software – Moderator: Nicole Richardson; Speakers: Jeffrey Weitzman, Navori, George Preston, Spinetix

4:45 p.m. – What’s Next: The Future of Signage

5:30 p.m. – Digital Signage Case Studies

6:00 p.m. – 16:9 Online Mixer – Hosted by me

It should be a good couple of days. My role is very happily limited to hosting the virtual mixer, which is waaaaaaaaaaay easier than the live one. Not to mention cheaper.

There is still room for some sponsors on some of the sessions.

AV nerds should be aware that the sessions come with RUs, which are some sort of training credit that goes toward professional certification.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.