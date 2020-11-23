Big LCD Video Wall Greets Customers At Entry To WaFd HQ Branch

This is the renovated public area of the head office of WaFd bank (Washington Federal) in downtown Seattle, with the big digital feature a three by three narrow bezel LCD video wall in the entry.
The Connected Walls entry component, developed by Seattle consultancy NewReach and put in by AVI-SPL, runs community content, as well as nature art and creative developed by Seattle Sounders (MLS) keeper Stefan Frei.
The displays are Planar Clarity Matrix G3s.
“The goal was to create a big impression and the video walls certainly do that. That’s why this feature is so important,” says Steve Mauer, Web Manager and AV Specialist, WaFd Bank, in a Planar case study.
“We worked with WaFd Bank to integrate Mr. Frei’s artwork with the bank’s culture and make it come to life,” says Roger Starkweather, the founder of NewReach.
There is also a big 2 by 2 video wall in the interior lobby, there to reinforce the bank’s brand and educate customers about WaFd’s features.
I like. It’s a nice, tidy install and LCD video walls with super-skinny bezels can save a lot of money over fine pitch LED. A big key is getting the content to work with the gridlines instead of fighting with them, and this art work does that.
I did not know Stefan Frei was an artist. I just know him as the guy who did this and made me very sad at the time:
