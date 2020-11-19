Telelogos Broadens Employee Messaging Reach Via New Channels Platform

The French CMS software firm Telelogos has expanded its workplace communications platform capabilities to move around and show content in ways that reflect the changing office landscape.

The increase in mobility and remote working have made it even more important for companies to have effective internal communication.



Nowadays, there are a multitude of communication methods. Employees are inundated with various sources of information: intranet, corporate social network, emails, new collaborative tools, etc. Internal communication is often drowned out or lost within this flow, and employees can miss important information because of this.



“The idea to develop this new software came to us during the first lockdown, in particular through discussions with our clients and who were looking for a way to intensify their communication with their employees working from home. They alerted us to the difficulties they encountered in drawing their employees’ attention to certain critical messages with sufficient certainty,” says Christophe Billaud, Managing Director of Telelogos.



Channels allows you to communicate essential or urgent information directly on the computer workstations, without changing work habits or adding an additional communication tool.



“For Channels, we have worked closely with a group of major customers and pilot partners to build a solution that meets their needs. The challenge: Building a solution that allows all the company’s departments (Communication, IT, HR, general resources, etc.) to communicate to employees in a targeted manner, so that they don’t miss important messages, while integrating into the existing infrastructure without adding an additional tool or needing training,” adds Billaud.



In particular, Channels allows through push notifications directly on the workstation to create a news item / announcement or to highlight an important communication element, which may already exist (intranet, survey, document, etc.).





“An example experienced by a client: during a cyber-attack, they found themselves totally helpless because they had no way of urgently contacting all the users to inform them of the threat and give them instructions on how to stop the spread of this virus …”



Thanks to Channels, it is also possible to communicate via other features of the workstation: for example, by transforming the lock screen into a communication media, or by customizing the background according to the company’s current news.



My take: None of this is entirely new, and there have been companies doing some version of screensaver-ish desktop signage as far back as 15-20 years. But the solutions are getting much more sophisticated and, in this case, scaled.

Some of the ones I have seen come out in recent months are from companies that work mainly in the small to medium business market.

Telelogos is not all that well known in North America, but is a big player particularly in Western Europe, with more than 2,000 customers and 500,000 software licenses. The company has recently started building up partnerships with companies like Gable in the U.S.

