Louisville Expo Center Adds Big LED Displays To Parking Lot Entry Canopy

I am weirdly a fan of projects that don’t necessarily set the hearts of creative technologists racing, but just improve on some kind of communications.

The entry gates at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) in Louisville is a convention and events facility that handles everything from a bourbon festival (hic!) to the National Farm Machinery Show.

The facility had dated facility entry gates, so the KEC worked with EOP Architects and solutions provider OpenEye Global on modernizing the design by incorporating a series of large-format LED displays into the canopy, to increase the messaging’s visibility.

OpenEye also spec’d in a series of smaller displays positioned on the front of each booth, intended to help convey specific information such as wayfinding, ticketing, and other details related to an event.

This appears to do a few things:

A better job of informing motorists as they approach

Messaging that can be changed as often as needed

Revenue model for event ticket sales, and for key event sponsors, like John Deere wanting a big ad ad attendees arrive for the farm machinery show.

I like!

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.