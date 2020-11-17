Lindt Interactive Piece Blends Interactive Display With Rube Goldberg Machine

Not sure where this is – let’s just assume Switzerland.

It is a combination of an interactive display for chocolate giant Lindt, likely at a flagship store or some sort of corporate venue, like the company’s new Home of Chocolate Muesum.

Based on what’s evident in the video, users walk up, tap a reader and that triggers a Rube Goldberg device that ends with the on-screen figure dispensing a chocolate package from a vending slot below the screen.

Very clever.

