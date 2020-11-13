Definitely Not Your Average, Grubby ATM Lobby

I’ve seen in my travels a few cases of banks dressing up their cash machine lobbies to make them a bit more inviting, but this flagship bank in Spain is next-level nice.

These are images from the new “All in One” flagship CaixaBank branches put in at a pair of iconic buildings located in Barcelona and Valencia. The projects were done by the Barcelona-based creative technology shop Instronic.

The case study is a little shy on hard detail, but it does say one or possibly both branches have some 300 sq. meters of immersive LED in all kinds of curves, shapes and orientations, including the ATM lobby with circular cut-outs for the banking machines and an LED ceiling.

Very impressive! If/when ISE is on in 2021 (hopefully) or 2022, this will be a must-see.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.