Leedy Joins Sony; Third Digital Signage SME To Leave Diversified In 2020

I’m not entirely sure what’s happening at the big, NJ-based systems integrator Diversified, but all three of their key people for digital signage business development have now left the company in 2020.

Jay Leedy, who ran business development for Diversified’s Digital Media Group, posted on Linkedin that he is now working for Sony.

Leedy reports in to the VP of Business Development for Sony Home Entertainment & Sound, Americas. As Senior Manager, Business Development for B2B, Leedy will be supporting Sony’s Pro BRAVIAs, as well as products in the company’s B2B & CI portfolio.

Writes Leedy:

Thrilled to start a new journey today at #TeamSony in helping to fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology using Remote, Real-Time, and Reality based workplace solutions for North American market with Sony Electronics!! #SonySRDisplay

Leedy follows Will Amos, who left within the last couple of months, and Raffi Vartian, who left earlier this year. Raffi ended up pretty quickly with MeldCX and when I last spoke with Will he was weighing at least a couple of options.

Diversified had three subject matter experts doing business development in signage, and while the company still has some brilliant people like Tom Percich and Mitch Mittler who know the industry well, it’s an expertise hole.

I used to say Diversified had a big leg up in signage over rivals AVI-SPL and Whitlock, because they had people who really knew the industry and had deep ties, but that’s been eroded in recent months.

Whatever the case, Jay is a good pick up for Sony. His post suggests part of his gig will be developing a market for Sony’s light field display.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.