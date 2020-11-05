Norwegian Toy Store Drives Experience With 24M LED Ceiling

This is a very impressive, nicely executed LED ceiling installed above the Kozmos toy store at Sandvika Storsenter, a mall in the general orbit of Oslo, Norway.

The ceiling is 24 meters long and 2.5 meters wide, and runs through a set of visuals designed to make little eyes pop and drive the overall customer experience in the store.

There is also a floor-mounted, walkable LED that is interactive, and big LCD, I think, on the facade outsider the store.

My Norwegian is shaky – OK, non-existent – but I think the LED is 3.9mm pitch and the job was done by these guys.

