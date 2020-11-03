More Details On The LED Set-Up At New Circa Resort In Las Vegas

Daktronics has pushed out a fact sheet on ALL the direct view LED installed at the new Circa Resort and Casino, which opened last week on Fremont, in downtown Las Vegas.

The resort has a MASSIVE sport book display inside, and giant displays poolside and on one facade of the hotel tower.

The specs says:

  • 5,750 sq. ft. of 4K in the sportsbook
  • 23,000+ sq. ft. of LED around the property
  • 98M total LED pixels

The main sportsbook wall is 118 feet wide by 38 feet high, and it has flanking displays and a separate ticker.

The screen on the north facade is 228 feet high by 52 feet wide.

The Stadium Swim board that is poolside is a 6mm pitch display that 135 feet wide and 41 feet high.

Some Dak sales rep saw a very nice commission check!

 

 

 

