Daktronics has pushed out a fact sheet on ALL the direct view LED installed at the new Circa Resort and Casino, which opened last week on Fremont, in downtown Las Vegas.

The resort has a MASSIVE sport book display inside, and giant displays poolside and on one facade of the hotel tower.

The specs says:

5,750 sq. ft. of 4K in the sportsbook

23,000+ sq. ft. of LED around the property

98M total LED pixels

The main sportsbook wall is 118 feet wide by 38 feet high, and it has flanking displays and a separate ticker.

The screen on the north facade is 228 feet high by 52 feet wide.

The Stadium Swim board that is poolside is a 6mm pitch display that 135 feet wide and 41 feet high.

Some Dak sales rep saw a very nice commission check!

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.