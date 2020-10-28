The D=SIGN 16:9 Mixer Set For Dec. 9th, On Your Screen, With Your Own Drink(s)

More details are now coming available about the AVIXA–Digital Signage Federation virtual event in December, and one piece of news is that there will be a Sixteen:Nine Mixer.

It will be virtual, and I will host, possibly with a sidekick to help control the potential mayhem.

In a real world mixer, people show up, sign in, get their badge and drink tickets, and head into the crowd. In a virtual mixer, I dunno – we’re working that out. It’s definitely bring your own drink(s).

The event is Dec. 9th, late afternoon or early evening. That’s day two of D=SIGN: the Digital Signage Conference.

This free virtual conference has already generated more than 1,000 registrants in the six days since first word came out about it.

Says AVIXA and the DSF:

During this two-day event, attendees will learn about the digital signage ecosystem and its ability to uniquely inform, educate, entertain, and communicate. The sessions will uncover what’s new and next in the ad world from agency experts and media professionals.

In addition, the conference will host New Tech Lightning Rounds, a popular feature at InfoComm 2020 Connected, which will examine the latest technologies and solutions in digital signage, including displays, media players, software, and more.

“D=SIGN is the place for AV professionals to convene virtually to learn about one of the fastest-growing solutions in our industry – digital signage,” says David Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA. “The Digital Signage Federation and AVIXA are working hand in hand to bring the freshest content from a wide-range of perspectives on the future of digital signage.”

The conference will feature sessions led by digital signage thought leaders, including DSF Board Members Laura Davis-Taylor, Chief Strategy Officer for InReality and Beth Warren, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Creative Realities, and many more.

“We’re really excited to kick off our partnership with AVIXA with this first event,” says Brian Gorg, Executive Director of Digital Signage Federation. “D=SIGN will marry two organizations deeply rooted in serving up rich education content that advances innovative ideas. We’re looking forward to these two days of highly interactive learning.”

There will be an online Trivia Night on Dec. 8.

“We’re thrilled to host D=SIGN on our LAVNCH virtual platform. In addition to polling, chat, Q&A, and gamification already built into LAVNCH, we will debut a new interactive networking feature during D=SIGN that will completely remove any talk of virtual event fatigue,” says Gary Kayye, Co-Founder and Director of THE rAVe Agency. “The timing of this event is perfect, as our industry needs the leadership that AVIXA and the DSF will provide in guiding AV pros into the digital signage market.”

D=SIGN will take place Dec. 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, and the content will be available on demand until Jan. 29, 2021. Registration is currently open at http://avixa.org/dsign.

As noted at the top, details are being worked out, including format. If there is to be a sponsor component, that’s being worked out via AVIXA’s team. I always got sponsor support for the DSE Mixers, but that was to pay for the venue, drinks, food, etc. Obviously, none of that’s needed for an online version.

One day, sigh, we’ll get to congregate again in the same room without masks and hand gel and mortal fears of anyone who coughs or sneezes, but that ain’t happening for a while. Hope to see you online!

