How Digital Signage Can Help Digitalization for Businesses

Guest Post: Chloe Weaver, Allsee Technologies

Digitalization is the process of converting existing business operations into digital form by applying new technologies.

For instance, this could be a retail brand transforming their high street store into an e-commerce website, or a local fast food restaurant running social media ads instead of posting flyers through people’s letterboxes.

In order to survive in our tech-centric world, it’s almost essential that companies have already applied some form of digitalization to their business model. Consumers now expect most brands to have a stylish, user-friendly website, as well as a strong, engaging social media presence.

A few years ago, having these assets may have put you ahead of your competition. Today, not having them means your business is already behind.

So, what else can businesses do to take the next step in their digitalization journey?

Of course, a digital signage manufacturer like Allsee is going to say – yep, you guessed it – digital signage. But hear me out.

The market has evolved a lot since the early days. Back then, digital signage pretty much only meant advertising displays and public information displays that were designed to replace standard printed posters. Nowadays, there are a plethora of solutions that can be used to help businesses across so many different verticals with digitalization.

Take real estate for example – for years, estate agents have been using illuminated light pockets to advertise properties in their window displays. Now they can digitalize this aspect by integrating low-voltage LCD displays, powered over the rods on which they are mounted much like traditional light pockets, to better attract passers-by by adding eye-catching motion and maximizing their use of window space.

In education and corporate settings, classrooms and meeting rooms can be digitalized by swapping out traditional whiteboards for interactive ones to improve learning and collaboration.

Even within the retail space, where digital signage has been used to display advertisements for a long time, there is now so much more potential for further digitalization.

On a large scale, it’s now possible to draw consumers in with huge curved LED video walls like this one at a shopping centre in Korea. On a smaller scale, shelf edge labels can be replaced with wide aspect ratio LCD displays and shop floor mirrors can be transformed into reflective touch screens.

With the e-commerce share of retail increasing year-on-year, a trend which has only been accelerated by COVID-19, retailers know they must compete by turning physical stores into holistic customer experiences.

Nike’s new flagship store is a perfect example of how inventive use of digital signage, in this case touch screens and video walls, can achieve exactly that.

As technology advances and the cost of components falls year-on-year, digital signage solutions have never been more diverse or more affordable. So, if your business is looking to continue along its digitalization journey, digital signage might just be the answer for you.

About The Writer

Chloe Weaver is a Digital Marketing Executive at Allsee Technologies. During her time within the digital signage and commercial display industry Chloe has gained a wealth of knowledge about marketing strategies within AV. Chloe has been instrumental to the marketing direction of Allsee Technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Allsee Technologies were founded in 2007 and have offices, showrooms and warehouse facilities in Birmingham, United Kingdom as well as Oostende, Belgium. Allsee has quickly developed into a market leading digital signage solutions manufacturer with an impressive Blue Chip client portfolio.